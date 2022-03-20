Graphic / NZME

Two men have been charged with the manslaughter of Joesph Tahana one month after his body was found in central Auckland.

The 29-year-old was found dead on St Pauls St, near the Auckland University of Technology, on February 19.

Today two men, aged 30 and 38, were jointly charged with the manslaughter of Tahana as a result of an ongoing police investigation.

Police say they also face related burglary charges.

They are due to appear in Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Court documents show the two men have been charged with causing the death of Tahana by causing him, by threats or fear of violence, to do an act which caused his death and thereby committed manslaughter.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

"Police have been working closely with Mr Tahana's family since his death and have ensured there is support in place for them at this difficult time," Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said.

A number of tributes have been posted on social media by family and friends, who said they were shocked at Tahana's sudden death.