Auckland carjacking: Woman, 69, viciously attacked in car theft attempt at New Lynn mall

Do you know this man? Police want to know the identity of this man after a woman was attacked in the underground car park at Lynn Mall Shopping Centre at 10.30am. Photo / NZ Police

Do you know this man? Police want to know the identity of this man after a woman was attacked in the underground car park at Lynn Mall Shopping Centre at 10.30am. Photo / NZ Police

A woman was left shaken and injured after a man tried to steal her car in a "violent" assault in a New Lynn shopping mall.

Police said the 69-year-old had parked her car in the ground-level car park of the Lynn Mall shopping centre about 10.30am yesterday when a man assaulted her, took her cellphone and tried to steal her car.

The victim has fought back, causing the offender to exit the vehicle and attack her a second time.

"A member of the public has pulled up to see what is happening which has disturbed the offender, who has quickly fled the scene on foot with the victim's cell phone," Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost said.

The victim required medical treatment for injuries suffered in the attack. She and her family were being supported, Frost said.

Frost said the attack was "unacceptable" and hoped by releasing the images of the man it would help bring him to account.

"The victim in this matter is naturally very shaken by what has happened to her, and we want to identify the person responsible as soon as possible so we can ensure they do not attack anyone else.

Police want to speak to this man after a 69-year-old woman was viciously attacked at a New Lynn mall. Photo / NZ Police

"It's unacceptable that a member of our community, who was simply going about her daily business, should have been attacked like this and it is a priority for Police to find the offender and hold them accountable for their actions."

Frost urged anyone who knew the man pictured to contact their local police station or call 105 quoting file number: 210623/9194."

Alternatively, you can send us a message on Facebook or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are ensuring the victim and her family are being supported.