Auckland carjacking: Man arrested after woman attacked at New Lynn mall

A 41-year-old male has been arrested in relation to an attempted car theft in West Auckland. Photo / File

Police have arrested a 41-year-old male in relation to an attempted car theft in Auckland where a woman was assaulted.

Earlier this week a 69-year-old woman was left shaken and injured after a man tried to steal her car in a "violent" assault in a New Lynn shopping mall.

Police confirmed the man's arrest was in relation to the New Lynn "violent" assault.

Police said the 69-year-old had parked her car in the ground-level carpark of the LynnMall shopping centre about 10.30am on June 23 when she was assaulted.

The woman's cellphone was taken and an attempt to steal her car was also made.

The victim fought back, causing the offender to exit the vehicle and attack her a second time. The woman required medical treatment for injuries suffered.

One day after the incident Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost said the attack was "unacceptable" and hoped releasing the images of the man would help bring him to account.

"It's unacceptable that a member of our community, who was simply going about her daily business, should have been attacked like this and it is a priority for police to find the offender and hold them accountable for their actions," Frost said.

The male was arrested in Avondale today.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.