Auckland carjacking: Attacker identified, but whereabouts still unknown

Police are wanting to speak to anyone who may know the attacker's location or whereabouts after he attacked a woman at LynnMall shopping Centre in New Lynn. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating the violent assault of a 69-year-old woman are confident they've identified the alleged attacker, thanks to help from the public.

It comes after a woman's car was almost stolen in the ground-floor of LynnMall Shopping Centre in the west Auckland suburb of New Lynn on Wednesday morning.

The victim required medical treatment for injuries suffered in the attack but has since been discharged from hospital, and is now recovering at home.

"We want to thank those people who contacted Police with information," Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost said.

"Due to this valuable information, we are confident we have identified the alleged offender.

"We are now making a number of inquiries to locate that person and hold them to account."

Police inquiries are ongoing and officers are still interested in hearing from anyone who may have information they believe could help with this case, or help locate this person.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 quoting file number 210623/9194, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are continuing to support the victim and her family as she recovers.