The businessman faces six charges, including defrauding Customs revenue and importing prohibited goods.

An Auckland businessman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle 2 million cigarettes into New Zealand.

Earlier this week, two sea freight containers suspected to contain undeclared cigarettes were X-rayed by Customs.

An examination found about 1.5 million cigarettes hidden in cardboard boxes among bags of cat litter and face towels. About 560,000 cigarettes were hidden among boxes of face masks in the second container.

Customs put the value of the haul at about $3 million in potential revenue evasion.