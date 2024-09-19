- A sinkhole repair in Auckland’s Parnell is delayed, now expected to be fixed by the end of 2024.
Repairs to the sinkhole in Auckland’s Parnell face further delays and it’s now not expected to be fixed until the end of the year.
The 13-metre deep hole opened on St Georges Rd last September after a sewer line collapsed – caused by a combination of factors including heavy rain and deteriorating pipes.
A later report found it led to about eight million litres of wastewater pouring daily into Waitematā Harbour for several weeks.
In June, Watercare asset and upgrades renewals manager Suzanne Lucas said the carpark was expected to be reinstated by September. Now, that’s been pushed to the end of 2024.