Bus driver Murray Cannell was allegedly punched, kicked and stomped on by a passenger.

Bus drivers are calling for urgent and immediate intervention from Auckland Transport, bus operators and Auckland Council before a driver is killed in their place of work.

The concerns come after a bus driver and passenger on city services were stabbed in recent weeks.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges said workplace safety for bus drivers has reached a “crisis point”.

FIRST Union organiser Hayley Courtney said members in Auckland had specified three priorities that would immediately assist with the current crisis ahead of future Fair Pay Agreement negotiations, where minimum health and safety standards could be co-ordinated nationally and enshrined in law.

These included calls for increased security in “problem spots”, increased supervisory security on buses in the short-term and more investment into the recent trial of protective cabins.

“No one should be going to work and fearing for their lives every day.”

Courtney said there was “no more time for discussion”.

“Auckland Transport and bus operators need to intervene immediately to make bus drivers in Auckland safe at work or the services should not go ahead,” said Hayley Courtney, FIRST Union organiser.

Tramways Union President Gary Froggatt said these issues were also feeding into the bus driver shortage.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe at work. And issues of safety get exacerbated with driver shortages - services being cancelled makes people angry and they take it out on their driver. It’s a Catch-22 for the industry right now.”

Courtney said FIRST Union and Tramways members were currently meeting to discuss their industrial options, but drivers were concerned for their safety and in general, furious.

A statement from the organisers said one bus driver said the workforce shortage should be no surprise.

“You get spat on, verbally assaulted, pushed around, and then one day ... who knows,” said they relayed from the driver.

“People need training and investment to stay in this job. Even with wages getting higher, it’s demanding, and you can get paid more to drive a truck.”