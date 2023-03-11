Photo / File

A bus driver has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Auckland on Saturday.

Police and ambulance were called to the incident at White Swan Rd about 7.45pm yesterday after someone had been seriously injured.

A police spokesman said the person was taken to hospital and another at the scene was swiftly arrested.

A 62-year-old man is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on tomorrow, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The person in hospital is understood to be in a stable condition.

Auckland Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt confirmed the victim was a bus driver and one of their members.

Froggatt said the driver, who is between 40 and 50 years old, got into an altercation with a passenger while driving down White Swan Rd.

“Unfortunately he left his bus seat and followed the passenger on to the footpath, where he was stabbed twice, and was taken to hospital,” Froggatt said.

He says the knife scrapped the driver’s lungs.

“It wasn’t as serious as we originally thought, however he was kept in hospital overnight,” Froggatt said.