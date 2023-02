A man has been arrested after a stabbing on an Auckland bus. Photo / File

A man has been arrested after a stabbing on an Auckland bus. Photo / File

A man has been arrested after a stabbing on an Auckland bus.

Police today arrested the 21-year-old after an incident on Symonds St at about 8.10pm last Thursday.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, facing a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Police said they are not seeking anyone else.