Two buses collided in central Auckland this evening, moderately injuring five people. Photo / Natasha Gordon

Two buses collided in central Auckland this evening, moderately injuring five people. Photo / Natasha Gordon

Five people have been injured after two buses crashed in central Auckland this evening.

The two buses collided at the intersection of Queen St and Wellesley St East around 6.30pm.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances, one rapid response unit and one operations manager.

“Five patients in a moderate condition were treated on scene, two were transported to Auckland Hospital,” a spokesperson said.