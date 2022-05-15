Police Minister Poto Williams weighs in on recent ram raids while National call for policy change. Video / NZ Herald

A vehicle linked to a smash and grab north of Auckland was later stopped by police while trying to drive onto the wrong side of the motorway.

It is understood police were called to a burglary at the Noel Leeming store in Silverdale overnight.

Authorities later managed to stop a blue car from heading onto the wrong side of the motorway near the Lincoln Rd off-ramp in Henderson, West Auckland.

A witness at the scene told the Herald the car's front wheels were on its rims by the time police had stopped it on Lincoln Rd.

"There was damage to the front of the car and police cars there were damaged too."

It is not yet known whether anyone was arrested at the scene. Police have been contacted for comment.

The boarded up Noel Leeming store in Silverdale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At the Noel Leeming retail store, shattered glass could be seen inside.

"It was boarded up pretty quickly," a witness said.

"There was glass and Apple products on the floor."

Apple products can be seen scattered on the floor at the Noel Leeming store. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Kingsland ram raid

Police were also called to a superette in Kingsland after reports of a ram raid shortly before 3am.

The incident happened on New North Rd, with offenders leaving a stolen vehicle at the scene and leaving in a second, a police spokesman said.

"Police inquiries are ongoing into the incident and we will be following up with the store's owners."

Anyone with information that may help police is urged to contact authorities immediately.

