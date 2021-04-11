Auckland boy Sam Ryan first to finish 50 Weet-Bix TRYathlons

Sam Ryan surrounded by family and Sanitarium officials at his 50th Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Auckland boy Sam Ryan has become the first person to ever complete 50 Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlons.

The 14-year-old competed in the Bay of Islands event on Saturday marking the achievement.

Sam was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a rare kidney disorder, at a young age and spent a lot of time in Starship Hospital growing up.

He said it was great to finally complete his goal, which nobody else in the country or Australia has ever done.

Sam Ryan competing in the Bay of Islands Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

"It was really good. There was no swimming as the water had been contaminated from rain the night before.

"It was a relief to finally do it after Covid affected it for a while."

His father, Todd Ryan, said it was Sam who came up with the idea when he was 7.

"He did his first one the week after his 7th birthday. We thought that would be the end of it really but he came back and said I could be the first to do 50, and now he's done it."

Starting in 2013, He has participated in an average of six Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlons every year.

Sam Ryan, 7, pictured during his first Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon. Photo / Supplied

Sam's condition not only doesn't hold him back, he uses the events to help to improve his health.

"It doesn't affect my running or anything. The doctor said it's actually better to be fit and running around than sitting at home."

When asked if the 50th was his last, Sam said he is considering doing some more events next season.

It was an incredibly proud moment for him as a parent to see Sam complete his goal, Ryan said.

"It's really inspiring, he puts all of it behind him and doesn't let it hold him back.

"It's a great event and it's really cool what they do for kids. They introduced us to a brand new sport."