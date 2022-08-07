'Auckland at tipping point on crime and safety': Mayoral candidates' plans on law and order

Auckland Mayoral Candidate Viv Beck says she will be tough on crime as Auckland's mayor. Photo / Greg Bowker

Mayoral candidate Viv Beck is vowing action on crime, announcing a four-step action plan that includes the establishment of a mayoral safety taskforce and using digital and sensing technology to fight it.

Announcing her crime and safety policy, Beck is promising to boost the role of the mayor and Auckland Council's efforts to gain greater share of central government resources and improve agency co-ordination.

Beck, a centre-right endorsed candidate, says Auckland has reached a tipping point on crime and safety.

"Aucklanders have had a gutsful and without a better co-ordinated and concerted effort, the situation is only going to get worse," Beck says.

"Aucklanders are calling out for greater action and local government must step up, particularly where central government is too slow or unable to act."

Auckland Mayoral Candidates Wayne Brown, Viv Beck , Leo Molloy, Efeso Collins, Craig Lord, Gary Brown and Ted Johnston. Photo / NZME

Beck is committing to convene an Auckland crime and safety summit to confirm the structure and action plan for a Mayoral Action on Public Safety Taskforce within her first 90 days in office.

The taskforce will oversee a proposed four-step plan, which includes ensuring Auckland gets its fair share of resources, improving safety on streets, empowering local leaders and using new technology measures to boost safety.

"For years, there has been an ongoing debate about who carries the responsibility for community safety and security. The obvious answer is that more can be achieved if both levels of government work together," Beck says.

"It is my priority to strengthen Auckland Council's safety actions and implement tools that work for our city. This builds on international research showing the value of effective local government platforms in improving community safety."

Police outside a jewellery store on Queen St after it was robbed on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Beck said she would restart the small business safety measures fund and appoint a voluntary "night watch" position to bring attention to the specific needs for night-time safety.

Digital and sensing technology will be used to boost safety and as tools to provide greater responsiveness and reporting.

"There will be a focus on improving nighttime safety - for shift workers, families and others attending recreational and cultural events, dining and hospitality," she said.

The estimated cost to Council to implement her plan will be about $1.5m and then $1m ongoing per annum, Beck said.

In Auckland's inner city, where Beck had been the CEO of its business association Heart of the City before she left to run for mayor, crime has spiked in recent months.

In the year to March, there had been 5633 thefts, 2130 assaults and 154 aggravated robberies in the year to March.

On Saturday, The Hour Glass jewellery store was robbed by a group of armed thieves in broad daylight who injured an off-duty police officer who intervened and was taken to hospital.

"We've all had a gutsful of seeing innocent people hurt," Beck said.

Viv Beck says she will advocate for increased police resourcing. Photo / File

"It's time to take greater action and for the Mayor and Auckland Council to step up and take greater responsibility so people feel safe once again in Auckland."

Beck, a centre-right endorsed candidate, sits fourth on 10 per cent in a Key Research poll of 753 respondents commissioned by rival candidate Wayne Brown.

Brown sits third on 12 per cent, restaurateur Leo Molloy on 13 per cent and left-leaning Efeso Collins leads the pack on 16 per cent.

In Molloy's safety action plan, CCTV will be installed in public spaces for remote 24-hour monitoring.

He is promising funding boost for community patrols, reinstating a downtown police station and extending graffiti removal services for businesses.

"Too many Aucklanders are living in fear. That has to change," Molloy said.

"Under my leadership the city will take urgent action that will have an immediate impact."

The Team Policing units maintain a presence in the CBD where crime has spiked. Photo / File

He said the city has been used as a "dumping ground" for the Social Welfare Department, Corrections, MIQ and Immigration.

"It's time central government addressed these contributing factors that are causing the evisceration of our inner city and making it unsafe for all of us," Molloy said.

Brown, who is an Otahuhu Business Association Board member, said he implemented the use of CCTV security cameras that helped reduce crime.

"We use our money to reduce to pay for security and the result is low crime rates, no empty shops or rough sleepers and record sales," he said.

"Compare that with the CBD where Beck runs the business association, no security, empty shops and it's unsafe."

Another mayoral candidate Ted Johnston, a criminal lawyer, said the crime needed to be handled in two ways.

"Assistance and resources spent to lessen the effect of living in poor areas, for the young and others, and secondly dealing with actual serious committed offenders," he said.

"As mayor I would inspire youth to be involved in a positive way and give them opportunity to do so. I will also ensure to protect the safety and property of all of our citizens."

Mayoral candidates Efeso Collins, Craig Lord and Gary Brown have also been approached about their plans on crime and safety.