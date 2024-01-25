The Blue Lake Multisport Festival will run from Saturday, January 27 to Sunday, January 28. Photo / Andrew Warner

From live music performed by local artists to multisport festivals, discover upcoming events in Rotorua this Auckland Anniversary long weekend.

Friday, January 26

Poker night - Texas Hold’em All players aged 18 and older are welcome to join this regular game night at The Lincoln Bar, 1295 Fenton St. Registrations open at 6pm. Tournaments start at 7pm. Buy-in is $25 with $20 going into a prize pool, $2 for the Royal Flush Jackpot and $3 for a raffle ticket to go into the draw to win more poker chips.

Saturday, January 27

Kuirau Park Saturday Market A wide variety of food, coffee, cake, honey, fruit, plants, vege and crafts will be available for sale at this community fundraiser run by the Rotary Club of Rotorua North since 1988. The market opens at 7am and closes at 1pm. Entry is free and all ages are welcome.

Blue Lake Multisport Festival This two-day, six-event festival will kick off at 8am at Lake Tikitapu/Blue Lake with a Go Physio Aquathon, open water swims of 750m and 2km distances and the Pak’nSave Kids Tri. A range of ticket options are available. To qualify for the King and Queen of the Lake titles you must complete Saturday’s aquathlon and the 2km Hinemoa Open Water Swim. Saturday’s events will conclude at 6pm. All events will have prizegivings and spot prizes.

Wairua Raumati From 10am to 1pm the Arts Village on Hinemaru St will be showcasing local musicians at this free event. Fresh fruit ice cream and a sausage sizzle will also be available for purchase on-site. The lineup will include Cheyla Samuels, Bruce Norman, Max and Eva Thomas.

Glass Fusing Clocks and Pictures Workshop In this workshop you will learn all the basics of glass fusing, cutting, shaping, layering and the principles of firing. You can choose between a unique piece of art (approx. 15cm x 10cm) or a fused glass clock. The cost is $165 inclusive of glass and lunch. There will be a $15 extra charge for drilling a clock hole and providing a clock mechanism. The workshop will run from 10.30am to 2pm in Hillcrest, Rotorua. Email info@jbcollections.co.nz to book a spot.

Sunday, January 28

Blue Lake Multisport Festival This two-day, six-event festival will continue from 8am to 12pm at Lake Tikitapu/Blue Lake with the Cyclezone Sprint triathlon, Red Stag Tikitapu Taster triathlon and the Waimangu Valley Fun Run and Walk. To qualify for the King and Queen of the Lake titles you must complete Sunday’s sprint tri event. A range of ticket options are available. All events will have prizegivings and spot prizes.

Monday, January 29

Sir Howard Morrison Centre Guided Venue Tours This 60-minute tour allows you to tread the boards and step behind the curtain. Tour visitors can learn about the rich history of the redeveloped building that was originally opened in 1940 and has undergone many changes throughout the years. Go behind the scenes to understand the complexities of a working theatre, and be amazed by the newly restored venue, enriched with Ngāti Whakaue design elements masterfully capturing the spirit of Rotorua. Tours cost $10 or $20 for adults and $8 or $18 for students and seniors depending if you would like your tour to include coffee and cake.







