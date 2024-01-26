NZ Herald was given an exclusive look at the highly anticipated new motorway between Pūhoi and Warkworth before it opened last year. Video / NZ Herald

A crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway involving a boat has blocked all northbound lanes.

The incident after the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp is resulting in significant delays with authorities warning motorists to use use an alternative route.

Traffic is building, meanwhile, on other highways as Aucklanders escape the city ahead of the anniversary long weekend.

Motorway lanes at the southern end of the city were already filling up, NZTA Waka Kotahi tweeted just before noon.

“Auckland traffic is already heavy on #SH1 at midday with plenty of people getting away south for the long weekend.

“Allow extra time if you’re on the Southern Motorway, heading south between Manukau and Papakura. Please be patient and take extra care.”

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 1:45PM

There will be plenty more time for rounds of Happy Birthday to our biggest city, with bottlenecks to holiday hotspots expected later this afternoon and evening, and again on Monday as motorists return home.

State Highway 1 northbound between Puhoi and Wellsford is expected to be busy until 7.30pm tonight - with the heaviest traffic between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, according to the transport agency’s journey planner website.

Those heading southbound on the same route should plan for a busy motorway till 5.30pm. The worst time to travel will be between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Motorists making their way to the beaches and bush of Coromandel along SH2 between Pokeno and Maramarua have been warned eastbound traffic will be busy between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and against between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

The warnings were as expected, an AA spokesman said.

“If this holiday weekend is anything like recent years, traffic is likely to be heavy across much of the motorway network from early afternoon into the early evening. There is likely to be heavy congestion again from mid-morning until mid-afternoon tomorrow as a second wave of Aucklanders head away for the long weekend.”

Now the Northern Motorway had been extended to Warkworth, the bottleneck on SH1 would shift from Puhoi to Warkworth.

“And it’s not uncommon for another bottleneck to form at Wellsford.”

The AA recomend leaving after dinner tonight if you want to avoid the holiday weekend traffic jams out of Auckland. Photo / 123rf

For those heading south it would be “the usual story with the Southern Motorway”, while there was also likely to be congestion on SH2 for people heading to Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty, he said.

“For people travelling today, your best bet at missing the traffic would be to delay your travel until after dinner. For those travelling tomorrow, we’d suggest leaving before 10am or after 4pm as that tends to be the busiest time for traffic on holiday weekends.

“Anyone wanting to avoid the traffic coming back to Auckland on Anniversary Day should plan to arrive home by early afternoon.”

Weather conditions are unlikely to cause travellers headaches today and tomorrow, with fine weather in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty today, according to MetService.

It’s expected to become cloudy tomorrow, with patchy light rain developing later.

However, rain is expected to develop for most parts of the North Island on Sunday, and be “possibly heavy and with thunderstorms in the west”, before easing to a a few showers for most on Monday.

AA advice for holiday weekend travel

Traffic: Check road conditions before you go and think about when you travel if you can.

NZTA’s Journey Planner is particularly useful because its traffic predictions take into account the latest information on road works and road closures.

NZTA is undertaking its biggest-ever summer road works programme so we recommend people plan for their trips to take longer and be prepared for delays with water and snacks in the car.

Rather than having a specific arrival time in mind, we suggest people aim for something like being there ‘in the afternoon’. It can help reduce the stress levels a little if people end up sitting in traffic as time ticks away.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.