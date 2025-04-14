Advertisement
Auckland Airport drug bust: 52kg meth and cocaine seized

NZ Herald
Unaccompanied bags located by Customs officers at Auckland International Airport in April 2025 were found to have vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine inside. Photo / Customs

  • Customs officers seized over 52kg of methamphetamine and cocaine at Auckland Airport.
  • A 24-year-old from Chile was charged after 2kg of cocaine was found in his suitcase.
  • The drugs’ estimated street value is $19.7 million, with potential harm costs of $54m.

Customs officers have seized more than 52kg of methamphetamine and cocaine at Auckland International Airport.

The first interception came after approximately 50kg of methamphetamine was found in two unaccompanied bags on a flight from San Francisco.

In the second interception, 2kg of cocaine were found concealed in the suitcase of a 24-year-old foreign national who arrived in Auckland on a flight from Chile.

He has since been charged with the importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug.

The estimated street value of the seized methamphetamine and cocaine is up to $19.7 million, and could have caused around $54m in potential harm and cost to New Zealand.

Unaccompanied bags located by Customs officers at Auckland International Airport in April 2025 were found to have vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine inside. Photo / Customs
These recent seizures, combined with the 25kg of drugs seized on April 8, bring the total amount of drugs seized at the airport in less than a week to approximately 78kg.

“This demonstrates the need for constant vigilance, information-sharing, and networking across the aviation sector,” said Ben Wells, the acting Customs Auckland Airport manager.

“It’s a combined effort to keep illicit drugs out of New Zealand communities and stop criminals from cultivating user demand.”

Unaccompanied bags located by Customs officers at Auckland International Airport in April 2025 were found to have vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine inside. Photo / Customs
He said Customs will continue to work with the industry to secure the supply chain and quickly identify and stop any risks.

The public is also encouraged to protect New Zealand’s border and communities by reporting any suspicious activity to Customs or Crimestoppers.

