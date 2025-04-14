Unaccompanied bags located by Customs officers at Auckland International Airport in April 2025 were found to have vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine inside. Photo / Customs

Customs officers seized over 52kg of methamphetamine and cocaine at Auckland Airport.

A 24-year-old from Chile was charged after 2kg of cocaine was found in his suitcase.

The drugs’ estimated street value is $19.7 million, with potential harm costs of $54m.

Customs officers have seized more than 52kg of methamphetamine and cocaine at Auckland International Airport.

The first interception came after approximately 50kg of methamphetamine was found in two unaccompanied bags on a flight from San Francisco.

In the second interception, 2kg of cocaine were found concealed in the suitcase of a 24-year-old foreign national who arrived in Auckland on a flight from Chile.

He has since been charged with the importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug.