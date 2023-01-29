Yesterday, the airport saw 20,000 passengers begin their journies home aboard 41 international flight departures. Photo / Supplied Paul Morovic

Auckland Airport has asked that only those with a scheduled flight overseas travel to their terminals today, as international flights resume their courses.

The airport was among the victims of Friday’s floodwater damage, impacting a number of “critical components” of the airport’s infrastructure.

This resulted in 37 hours worth of airline schedule disruptions for international travellers, which then saw high volumes of people inside the international terminal wanting to rebook their flights.

Yesterday, the airport saw 20,000 passengers begin their journeys home aboard 41 international flight departures - and another 25,000 are expected to depart today.

As airport staff continue to navigate the challenging flood environment, they’ve requested only those with an international flight booked and scheduled to visit the airport today.

The floods resulted in 37 hours worth of airline schedule disruptions for international travellers. Photo / Paul Morovic

For those wanting to greet or farewell those at the airport, staff have them to make use of the airport’s Wait Zones, located outside the terminal, instead of coming inside.

Auckland Airport’s chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui sympathised with travellers “caught up in the consequences of this natural disaster” who wanted to get where they need to be.

“We appreciate it’s taking time for some people to reschedule their flights, and the frustration and distress delays to travel can cause,” she said in a statement to the media.

“Our goal remains to get people home as soon as possible, but the reality is there is huge backlog of flights to get through following the impact of severe flooding.”

Hurihanganui said the international terminal was “really busy”, commuters are to expect it to take time for normal flight operations to get fully back up to speed.

She said if airport visitors involved in today’s 61 inbound and 61 outbound flights followed the airport’s requests, it would be helpful to their operations.

“These steps will reduce congestion in the terminal and help us focus on the job of getting people home as soon as possible.”

Auckland Airport experienced significant flooding in certain parts of its building on Friday, more than 2000 travellers were forced to pull out sleeping bags and blankets and sleep at the airport after nearby roads were cut off by floodwaters.

Auckland Airport’s chief executive, Carrie Hurihanganui sympathised with travellers “caught up in the consequences of this natural disaster”. Photo / Getty Images

Those at the scene said recalled seeing roughly 500 people across the entirety of Auckland’s domestic terminal just sitting on seats and blankets or lying across floors, calling the scene “pretty much chaos”.

According to the airport, a volunteer army made up of over 100 staff spent the weekend handing out 2300 hot meals, over 700 blankets and thousands of water bottles to those stranded.

The army, many participants of which gave up their long weekend holidays, also provided baby supplies and made arrangements where they could for those staying the night.

A group of 30 travellers spent the night at Auckland Airport marae, following the 30 additional travellers who slept in the wharenui on Saturday night.

The airport’s customer team also supported the 80 people who slept in the terminal overnight.

Hurihanganui said that for those who had no choice but to spend the night in the international terminal, the airport is trying to make it as comfortable as possible for them with blankets, snacks and water.

“We know it’s not perfect, but we are doing everything we can to make it a little more bearable,” she said.

“My heartful thanks goes to our Auckland Airport volunteer army, many of whom have given up their long weekend holidays and prioritised the welfare of travellers above challenges some of them have faced with flooding damage at their own properties.”





Key Advice for Travellers