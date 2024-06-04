Police Minister wants greater powers following boy racer incident, recession driving business sales boom and man loses life savings in today's NZ Herald headlines.

Three police cars have been damaged tonight following a dramatic fleeing driver incident that culminated in the vehicle’s tyres being spiked and three lanes of Auckland’s Northern Motorway being closed.

Traffic on the motorway is heavily congested after the police incident blocked southbound lanes just after Tristram Ave.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is asking motorists to pass the incident with care and expect delays.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 6:10PM

Due to a police incident on #SH1 the three left lanes are blocked after Tristram Ave. Please pass with care and expect delays. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/Ve62CtxUIk — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) June 4, 2024

“Police have taken one person into custody following a protracted fleeing driver incident this afternoon,” police said in a statement.

“At around 4.45pm a vehicle failed to stop for police when signalled to do so, on State Highway 1, Northern Motorway. Police had concerns for the wellbeing of the driver and maintained observations of the vehicle, eventually spiking the tires and bringing it to a stop on the Northern Motorway near Oteha Valley on/off ramps.”

While no injuries were reported, three police vehicles were damaged after the fleeing driver collided with them as the vehicle was brought to a stop. Charges are being considered.

Police wish to thank motorists for their patience while this incident was resolved, delays are still being experienced on the roading network but are expected to clear soon.”

Traffic on the motorway had backed up more than 4km at 6.20pm, live traffic data showed.

NZTA reported the incident at 6.10pm.

Traffic is heavily congested on the Northern Motorway tonight following a "police incident". Image / Google

Police have been approached for comment.

- More to come



