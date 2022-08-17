A witness on the scene said the flames were at least four stories high. Photo / Pierre Nixon

A witness on the scene said the flames were at least four stories high. Photo / Pierre Nixon

Multiple cars are on fire at a scrap metal yard in Woolston, Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency were called to the event on Garlands Rd at 7.58pm. A spokesperson said that as of 9.27pm, there are 13 firetrucks on the scene.

Massive fire in the scrap yard in Woolston pic.twitter.com/TnyFJGs4Bl — Ross Scott-Weekly (@rscottweekly) August 17, 2022

A witness on the scene told the Herald the flames were "at least four stories high" and the fire "seemed to be growing rapidly" as cars burst into flames.

"There are loud snaps and bangs coming from the cars and there are sparks going everywhere."

A pit bull dog rescue that resides close by has evacuated, sharing on Facebook that the Christchurch City Council has housed their rescue pups "on extremely short notice".

Police are doing traffic management on the surrounding roads. A spokesperson said they are advising people to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.

A witness also said a large crowd of approximately 100 onlookers have gathered to watch the cars ignite. Fire and emergency are urging residents in the surrounding areas to keep away to allow the firefighters to work safely

They are also asking residents who live in the vicinity to keep all windows and doors closed.