New Zealand

At least 170 Napier flood, land and slip damage claims made

A classic example of slip damage in last week's Napier storm - a dropout below a home in Havelock Rd, Hospital Hill, and crashed into the rear of another home in Lucknow Tce. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today

The Earthquake Commission (EQC) has received at least 170 claims relating to residential land damage in the Napier flood.

The numbers are still rising with more than 20 of the claims to the Government agency

