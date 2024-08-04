Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Associate Education Minister David Seymour stands by cuts to ECE regulations, despite sweeping opposition

Azaria Howell
By
6 mins to read
Associate Education Minister David Seymour has pared back the requirements around qualifications for supervisors in early childhood centres. Video / Mark Mitchell

A vast majority of those in the education sector who gave feedback on cuts to ECE “red tape” disagree with the plans laid out by Associate Education Minister David Seymour.

The Government is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand