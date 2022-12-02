Shane Casbolt was cleared of impersonating a police officer but found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon. Photo / Supplied

Shane Casbolt was cleared of impersonating a police officer but found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon. Photo / Supplied

A security guard and aspiring private investigator has successfully dodged a conviction for entering a courthouse dressed in police-style gear and carrying a baton without lawful authority.

Shane Casbolt, 31, was stopped while entering Christchurch District Court in September last year. He was wearing a stab-proof vest, a pepper spray canister and an extendable baton.

His gear was seized and he was charged with impersonating a police employee, despite arguing he had worn it to the courthouse on up to six previous visits.

However, the charge was later withdrawn by a judge who said nobody would have believed Casbolt was a serving police officer.

His uniform bore a New Zealand coat of arms, which may have led the public to believe he worked for Corrections or Customs.

Casbolt, who has previously been fined for impersonating a police officer, was left facing a charge of carrying an offensive weapon, that being the baton he had bought from a martial arts store.

He referred to it as a “bite stick” and said he used it to deter dogs he might encounter when serving documents “to people who are not the friendliest”.

Today in Christchurch District Court, Casbolt appeared for sentence on the charge but had lodged an application to be discharged without conviction.

His lawyer, Elena Stavrovska, said he currently has a clean criminal record as his previous convictions had been wiped.

She said if he were to be convicted on the charge it would impact his Certificate of Authority (COA) which allows him to work in the security industry.

Stavroska said the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority (PSPLA), which has the ability to revoke Casbolt’s COA, was waiting on the court’s decision before deciding what to do with his COA.

However, the Crown opposed the application and said if Casbolt was convicted there was “still a door open” for him to continue with his private investigator licence.

Judge Gerard Lynch said he should have left his uniform in the car before entering the courthouse.

It was the “inflation of his ego” that got Casbolt into “this fix”, the judge said, adding: “You’d think that someone working in security would have better decision-making skills.”

Casbolt wanted to be seen as part of the government enforcement scene, Judge Lynch said.

However, he acknowledged the gravity of Casbolt’s offending was very low and granted him a discharge without conviction.