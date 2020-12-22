Ashburton Work and Income killer Russell Tully loses appeal

Russell John Tullyin the High Court at Christchurch. Photo / file

Work and Income double killer Russell John Tully has lost an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Tully's challenge in a decision released this afternoon.

Tully is serving life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 27 years for the 2014 Winz slayings.

Tully was found guilty in 2016 of storming the Ashburton Winz centre at 9.51am on September 1, 2014, and shooting dead receptionist Peggy Noble, 67, from point-blank range and shooting case manager Susan Leigh Cleveland, 55, three times as she pleaded for her life.

At his trial in February 2016, Tully represented himself after having dismissed seven lawyers previously.

He was excluded from the courtroom for much of the trial after persistently disrupting proceedings in an attempt to have the trial aborted.

Tully was found guilty of the murders of Noble and Cleveland, and the attempted murder of Adams.

He was also found guilty on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm but acquitted on charges of attempting to murder Curtis and of laying a trap for his pursuers as he fled the scene.

More soon