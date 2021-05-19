Ashburton District Council looking into new plan for water metres

A move to install water meters on a one-year trial basis has been endorsed by most Ashburton District councillors during long term plan deliberations. Photo / Supplied

Adam Burns, Local Democracy Reporter

A move to install water meters on a one-year trial basis has been endorsed by most Ashburton District councillors during long term plan deliberations.

The council has gone back to the drawing board to establish the cost for a new long term plan approach of trialing meters on a fraction of properties over a 12 month period before agreeing to a district-wide rollout.

The matter was expected to come back to council later this week.

A lack of robust evidence to support council claims of up to 50 per cent loss in its water infrastructure - as highlighted by numerous public submissions - was identified as a key reason in exploring a fourth option in the long term plan.

Opposition to the contentious $5 million proposal has been firm after the Ashburton District Council opened its 10-year plan to residents.

The council initially favoured an option to install 9000 water meters throughout the district over a three-year period.

Other options to install meters over a year and abandoning plans to install meters were also listed in the draft document.