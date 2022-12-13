John Black, pictured here in 2014. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A reclusive Outram hermit has been charged with arson and could face up to seven years in prison.

John Russell Black - who goes by ‘Little John’ - was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning, but contacted officials to say he could not attend.

According to court documents, Black set fire to a ‘hut’ belonging to a Dunedin couple on October 28 this year.

The 58-year-old made headlines when he spoke out about his solitary lifestyle dwelling in a cave in Outram Glen.

He told Stuff he lived on food donations, did the odd cash job, spent less than $500 a year and tended to any dental issues himself using pliers and sandpaper.

Judge Dominic Flatley excused the defendant’s appearance and put the case off until January.