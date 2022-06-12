Police say they are aware such events are disruptive and frustrating for residents. Photo / NZME

Palmerston North Police have arrested three people and impounded four vehicles after an operation targeting illicit street racing in the city overnight.

Additionally, three people underwent an excess breath alcohol (EBA) procedure and have been summonsed to court for driving with EBA.

Police said they were aware a large gathering of vehicles had been planned and an operation was put in place to target any illegal activity.

Manawatū Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Phil Ward said police are aware such events are disruptive and frustrating for residents.

"We intend to continue to target risky behaviour from antisocial road users who are participating in illegal street racing.

"Police intend to continue to be visible at planned meet-ups and hope our enforcement action provides reassurance to those in the community who have been affected by this behaviour."

Anyone with concerns about antisocial road users should call 111 if it is happening now, or if it is after the fact call 105 or make a report online.