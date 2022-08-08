Police in the Taupō CBD on July 5. Photo / NZME

Police in the Taupō CBD on July 5. Photo / NZME

Ten people have been charged following an alleged gang-related incident in Taupō.

Police were called to a fight between rival gang members in the busy Taupō shopping centre on July 5.

A firearm was allegedly seen and presented but not discharged.

The rival groups fled the area before police arrived.

Those arrested have been charged with offences including presenting a firearm, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence and possession of an offensive weapon.

"This was a brazen act of violence that happened in a very public place where members of the community were simply trying to go about their business," Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said.

"We'd like to reassure our community that any acts of violence involving ongoing tensions between gangs won't be tolerated."

Taupō Police thanked the community for their help during the investigation phase.