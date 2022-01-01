Arrests made and motorbikes impounded after bikers swarm city

A large group of motorcyclists have swarmed the streets of Auckland's CBD, prompting a large police response. Video / Supplied

Two arrests have been made and five bikes have been impounded after bikers swarmed Auckland City yesterday ahead of New Year's celebrations.

Jacqui Whittaker from Auckland City Police described the behaviour of the riders who converged on the city as "absolutely appalling and reckless driving behaviour".

Two men have been charged and will appear in court - one for careless driving and failing to stop and the other for traffic offending, including driving without a licence.

Another rider has been issued multiple infringement notices.

None of the offenders had a valid licence for the bikes they were riding and they have been forbidden to drive any motorised bike until licensed.

All their bikes were seized and impounded, with an additional two bikes seized when they were abandoned by their riders on the arrival of police.

"Police are incredibly frustrated and disappointed by what we saw yesterday," Whittaker said.

"The driving we witnessed was completely unacceptable and put the lives of innocent members of our community at risk."

She said many cyclists and other road users had to take evasive action to avoid being injured or worse.

"Many of the riders were also extremely aggressive to police staff and as mentioned yesterday even damaged a police car."

Dozens of bikers converged on the city, executing dangerous manoeuvres and damaging a police patrol car.

Videos sent to the Herald showed the motorcyclists performing wheelies, burning rubber and spinning their bikes dangerously.

In another video filmed at Hollyford Dr in Manukau around 11.15 am, the bikers could be seen riding on the footpath with police trailing alongside on the road with their sirens going.

At the time, the Herald reported police chose not to intervene because the stunts were so dangerous they could not act safely.



Whittaker urged anyone with additional information on those involved to come forward.

They can contact the Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.