Police requested the warrant in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning. Photo / RNZ

A court has issued an arrest warrant for the man accused of a fatal hit and run outside a Lower Hutt train station earlier this week.

Chad Reuben Arene Clark, 35, has been identified as the man believed to have killed a pedestrian on Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene.

Police appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning requesting Justice of the Peace John Larcomb order a warrant to arrest for Clark on charges of dangerous driving causing death, and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

Larcomb made the order for a warrant.

Police were called to the scene outside Pomare Station on Eastern Hutt Rd about 7am on Tuesday, but were too late to save the victim, who had been critically injured.

One of her siblings posted on local community Facebook pages, thanking members of the public who were with her as she died.

“I just would like to thank anyone who was at Pomare Station this morning and witnessed the hit and run and tried to save my sister,” they wrote.

“I am sorry you had to witness a horrendous event. We are grateful to know she wasn’t alone.

“Fly high with the angels, baby sister.”

The crossing from the carpark to the Pomare Station is in a 70km/h zone, with a pedestrian island in the middle of Eastern Hutt Rd. Image / Google Maps

Members of the public poured out their support for the woman’s family, hundreds sharing their condolences on social media.

A Stokes Valley man who was catching the train that morning arrived a few minutes after the incident.

“When I got to the platform yesterday I saw some poor constable sprinting up and starting chest compressions. I had thought it was just another nose-to-tail that occur there every few weeks,” said the man, who wanted to remain anonymous.

“A few cars had pulled over. A red station wagon car that was pointing north had its bumper on the ground.

A “few dozen” passengers at the station were gathered near the centre of the platform watching the tragedy unfold as they waited for the 7.15am train.

The road separating the commuter car park from the train station is a 70km/h zone. There is a small pedestrian island in the middle of the road for people to cross to.

It is not known where exactly the collision occurred.

Hutt City Council has been contacted for comment on the road layout and speed limits.

A spokeswoman said council “extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the person who died in this incident”.

“We refer all questions to police as an investigation is under way.”

Greater Wellington Regional Council, which is responsible for the trains, said they had been approached by police and had provided them with CCTV footage from their cameras.

Police announced yesterday they had found the vehicle involved in the crash, and asked for witnesses to come forward.

“We’d like to speak to anyone that saw a Red 2002 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration AYM387 travelling in the Upper Hutt area around that time,” police said in a statement.

“Specifically, we are focused on the area between Z Trentham Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, and outside Pomare Rail Station on Eastern Hutt Road, Lower Hutt, between the hours of 6.50am and 7.05am.”

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage showing the vehicle.

“If you have information about this vehicle or its driver that morning, please also get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file 230801/2095, or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

