The excavator was found smashed through the front of BP in Wainuiomata on May 16. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Police have arrested a man for aggravated burglary after a petrol station in Lower Hutt was rammed by a stolen excavator from a nearby construction site.

The excavator was used to smash through the front of the BP station on Wainuiomata Road in the early hours of the morning on May 16.

Hutt Valley Police have now arrested a 34-year-old in relation to the crime.

"Through great work by our Wainuiomata Community Sergeant in conjunction with the Hutt Valley Police Tactical Crime Unit, we have been able to make an early arrest of the person responsible," Hutt Valley Prevention Manager Inspector Haley Ryan said.

"Hutt Valley Area staff have been dedicated to locating the person responsible for this burglary and we are glad to be able to hold them accountable on behalf of the community.

"This type of offending is not acceptable and the damage that it caused will not be tolerated."

A search warrant was executed at a Wainuiomata property where the man was taken into custody.

He will appear in Hutt Valley District Court next week on charges of unlawful taking, burglary, and criminal damage to property.

The excavator, which was unlawfully taken from a nearby construction site, caused significant damage to the building but a BP spokesperson told the Herald at the time nothing was actually taken.

"Nothing was taken and none of our team were at the site at the time. At BP, the safety of our customers and team members is our first priority,

"We are appreciative of the community support our BP team have received from our customers following this incident."