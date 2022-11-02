New Zealand Police is today announcing a $100,000 reward for information about the death of Gisborne man Ronald Russell Allison in 2013. Video / NZ Police

A 62-year-old woman has been charged with murder and arson in relation to a Gisborne war veteran who died in a house fire in 2013.

Eastern District Police said they had arrested the woman today over the death of Ronald Russell Allison. She is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

Gisborne man Ronald Russell Allison died in suspicious house fire in 2013. Photo / Police

Known as Russell, the 88-year-old died in a suspicious fire at his home in Te Karaka, near Gisborne, in the early hours of January 25 nine years ago.

Eastern District CIB crime services manager Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy said police hoped the arrest would provide some closure for the dead man’s family.

Police said Allison lived alone and had limited mobility.

A forensic scene examination established the fire started in the fire and the wooden farmhouse was quickly razed.

Allison’s death has been the subject of an open and active investigation for nine years.

290 Whatatutu Road, Te Karaka, where Ronald Russell Allison died in a suspicious fire in 2013. Photo / NZ Police

In November 2020 police announced a $100,000 reward for information about his death which expired without being claimed in April last year.

In announcing the appeal they had earlier said there was nothing to indicate the blaze had been an accident or due to an electrical fault.

A police spokesperson said the arrest came after significant work by investigating officers.











