A woman has been sentenced on multiple weapons and ammunition charges after video footage of her test firing a pistol was found on the phone of man police had just arrested. Photo / 123RF

Video footage of a woman clad in leather boots and jacket, test firing a modified pistol was found on the phone of man police had just arrested.

It led them straight to her, and a cache of weapons and drugs at her property, much of which she had been storing for others.

Susanne Svenning Jeppeson, also known as Susanne Karstens, whose “chronic drug problem” had marked her life, is now serving nine months home detention for a list of weapons and drugs offences dating back to her arrest in April 2020.

Police had searched Jeppeson’s home, deploying a drone before entering the property, and saw her on the driveway talking with a patched member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang.

Police said once the pair had been “secured”, the property where Jeppeson lived alone was searched and several firearms, plus ammunition and drugs were found.

Jeppeson, a tall, blonde woman with distinct angular features and sunken eyes was motionless as Judge Richard Russell mentioned she had initially faced sentencing on 18 charges arising from two separate police searches of her property, but three were withdrawn.

Eight charges related to her unlawful possession of firearms and pistols, while others were drugs related and another for receiving stolen property – a MacBook computer.

Weapons found from the April 2020 search included a couple of semi-automatic rifles, plus .22 rifles including a couple found in parts, wrapped up and stored in Jeppeson’s wardrobe, and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Ammunition included shotgun shells found on a shelf in the hallway, 12-gauge shotgun shells found loose in a handbag in her car, and 250 rifle and pistol rounds found in Jeppeson’s wardrobe.

Also found were utensils for cannabis and methamphetamine, and 227 grams of cannabis plant some of which was drying in the hot water cylinder cupboard while quantities were also found in a bedroom wardrobe and in the top cutlery drawer in the kitchen.

Further drug-related charges and a charge of receiving stolen property followed in June 2020 when police arrived at a different address where Jeppeson was then living.

Police found the computer they believed was stolen in a bag, although Jeppeson told them she had bought it second-hand online some years earlier.

Sentencing in the Nelson District Court yesterday had been a “long time coming”, Judge Russell said, while noting that drugs had been a feature of the 58-year-old’s life.

“I accept you have a chronic drug problem which has had a profound effect on you and those around you.”

Judge Russell also accepted Jeppeson’s remorse, and a difficult life growing up that was linked to her moving to New Zealand as a child.

He said the charges related to her storing dangerous firearms for others, and that the type of weapon and quantity of ammunition meant the matter was “serious”.

Jeppeson’s lawyer Dave Holloway said there was no suggestion she intended to use them.

Judge Russell told Jeppeson that while 18 months in prison was appropriate, he did not want to send her there.

He said home detention was an appropriate outcome, to allow her to attend counselling and treatment as directed.

