Arrest after Auckland strip club shooting mayhem, man in court on gun charges

Police attended the strip club a fortnight ago after reports of disorder and gunfire on Karangahape Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have arrested a man after a gun was fired at an Auckland strip club.

The Herald revealed the shooting and brawl happened at Calendar Girls on Auckland's Karangahape Rd at 3.25am on November 22.

Punters described chaos engulfing the popular strip club that Sunday morning but in the confusion that followed, it wasn't immediately clear if police found evidence of a shooting.

Now police have confirmed the arrest of a 48-year-old man.

He has been charged in relation to doing a dangerous act with intent, two firearms charges and possession for supply of cannabis.

This man is due to appear in Auckland District Court later this week.

Because the case is now before the courts, a police spokesman said officers could not comment further.

There is no indication the Calendar Girls incident is linked to another shooting at Dr Rudi's in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour yesterday morning.

However, the Herald understand both incidents are gang-related.

In the Dr Rudi's incident, a brawl broke out and a gun was fired into the foyer ceiling.

"Thankfully no one was injured and all patrons and team members are safe," Dr Rudi's owners said in a statement.

Police were investigating that incident as well.

Armed police officers on the streets of Ōtara after five shooting incidents in two days. Video / Brett Phibbs

Other recent firearm crimes involved a wave of drive-by shootings in Ōtara late last month.

Those shootings are also understood to be gang-related.

Late last week, a man arrested in relation to the Ōtara incidents appeared in Manukau District Court and was remanded in custody.

On Saturday, the Weekend Herald reported more than 350 people in five years have suffered firearms injuries across Auckland.

At least 63 people were shot and hospitalised in the first 10 months of this year.