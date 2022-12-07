Aro Video owner sets sights on Wellington central library to house 27,000-strong collection

Aro Video has been open since 1989. Photo / Reyne Robati

The owner of Wellington’s iconic video store Aro Video has a new vision for the future – one where his collection of 27,000 titles is stored safely in the new central library.

Director Andrew Armitage told the Herald his wildly successful PledgeMe campaign which raised $34,750 to help preserve the business has kept the wolf from the door – but it’s far from a long-term solution.

“It’s bought more time to work out what our options are – it feels good to have the life raft, but we’re still adrift at sea.”

The money raised will help him keep the doors to his Aro Valley shop open for a small while, as they have been since 1989, but it won’t keep them open forever.

“It gives us time to secure a deal, that would be good and if that can happen then we can hold on.”

Aro Video has been a staple in Wellington since 1989. Photo / Reyne Robati.

Without a permanent solution, Armitage says the will to carry on could fade.

“I may have to decide I can’t keep ploughing my own money into this, and people don’t want to throw good money after bad – they won’t support you if you close the year after you’ve just raised all these funds – but if there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, they’ll be inspired.”

That light, in Armitage’s eyes, is Te Matapihi, the central library redevelopment slated to open in 2026.

The library, Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui, has been closed since it was deemed an earthquake risk in March 2019. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The library’s usual on-site collection consists of about 500,000 items, some of which were on display to browse and others available on request from closed storage. The collection includes books, magazines, DVDs and CDs.

“My ideal outcome would be for [the collection] to be included, that’s the best long-term outcome as it would preserve the collection for film lovers.”

He says he wouldn’t necessarily need every single title preserved but “in order to preserve the integrity, you need the bulk of it”.

Failing that, he says the options for the store are slim.

“We’re at the end of our use-by date in our current form. We’re looking at new territory, we’re all looking to the future and wondering what it holds.”

If his collection is not housed in Te Matapihi, Armitage has a melancholy picture of where it could reside.

“We’d end up in a warehouse somewhere manned by volunteers.”

He says the decision rests with Wellington City Council, and of course, the people of Wellington.

“Is there an appetite for this at all? I’m sure the library has space.”

One Wellingtonian with an appetite for the preservation of the collection is councillor Teri O’Neil.

She sees the medium making a resurgence – but even before that happens, O’Neil said she is a huge fan of Armitage’s shop.

“I think the store is an absolute treasure trove for Wellington.”

While there is a demand for space in the redeveloped library, O’Neil told the Herald the idea for its new form is more youth-focused – and she sees “massive demand” for the vintage.

“It would be great if we could preserve this taonga as part of our arts and cultural heritage.”