Police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery at Grey Lynn's Liquorland just after 6pm. Photo / NZME

Up to seven people, some armed with hammers and baseball bats, spilled into an Auckland shop, assaulted a staff member then fled the store, attacking bystanders outside who tried to film the aggravated robbery, a witness says.

The incident took place at the Grey Lynn Liquorland on Great North Rd shortly after 6pm tonight.

An owner of a nearby shop said they saw the robbery unfold.

“A van with around six or seven people pulled up and they were in and out in two minutes”.

The witness told the Herald that a couple of the people were armed and attempting to attack bystanders on the street who were filming the incident.

“One of them had a hammer and another had a baseball bat and they tried to hit the people on the street that were recording them,” they said.

Police said officers had responded to reports of a robbery on Great North Rd.

“It appears a small group of people have assaulted the employee and left in a vehicle. Police are at the scene and making further area inquiries.”

