Armed police swoop on New Plymouth street as Countdown customers told to stay inside store

A New Plymouth supermarket was reportedly put into lockdown with armed police in the street outside the store.

While details are scarce, a shopper has told the Herald everyone was locked in the Countdown supermarket on Hori St in New Plymouth.

The elderly woman said customers were being told to stay inside the building and away from the front of the store.

"I arrived at the store about 11:30 and there were two cop cars on the street. It was when I was shopping we were told to stay inside," the woman said.

"There were a few armed police around the car park and outside the store. It looked like something was happening over the road."

"We were told we could leave about 12.20, and the road was still blocked off. People could leave but not get in."

Armed police could be seen both on the street and in the store's carpark.

A police spokesperson said a warrant was being executed at an address in the street.

It was usual procedure for the Armed Offenders Squad to attend as a precaution, he said.

Countdown told the Herald: "The Police asked for our store to close for just over an hour due to an incident nearby."

The store had now reopened.

More to come.