Armed police swarm West Auckland roads

Over a dozen armed police officers have swarmed a West Auckland road in what residents are describing as a raid.

A Glen Eden resident who was dropping her son off at Glen Eden Intermediate this morning told the Herald she was alarmed to find 10-15 armed police officers running around holding guns at the corner of Glengarry and Woodglen Rds near the new apartments.

“There were no police tapes or cordons, people were driving past. There were four ambulances flashing lights. A lot of police.

“I was concerned because they were holding big guns at school hour,” she said.

Just an hour before, around 7am, her cousin’s partner also saw heaps of undercover police cars at Parrs Park, she said.

“I don’t know whether it is the same incident but could be related.”

Eden Super 7 staff member told the Herald there were a lot of police present on the corner of Woodglen Rd and Glengarry Rd since 8am today.

”I can’t see much from the shop but I think there is a raid going on there,” he said.

A police spokesperson said they had executed pre-planned search warrants in Glen Eden this morning at Parrs Park and at the corner of Glengarry and Woodglen Rds.

They said there was no risk to the public in relation to it.

“While we are not in a position to comment further while it is ongoing, one person appears to have suffered a medical event at the address and was transported to hospital via ambulance.”

St John Ambulance has been approached.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.







