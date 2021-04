Armed police were called to Masefield and Geddis Aves on Friday. Photo / Doug Laing

Armed police were called to Masefield and Geddis Aves on Friday. Photo / Doug Laing

Armed police are currently responding to an incident in Maraenui.

A police spokeswoman said police are in attendance, but no further details are available.

"We're still working to understand the circumstances," she said.

A witness at the scene said police were seen in the area of Masefield Ave, Geddis Ave and Wordsworth Cres.

Police were called to the scene near Masefield and Geddis Aves about 10.45am. Photo / Doug Laing

Five officer and two police vehicles remain at the scene.

Police said there are no road closures or cordons in place.

MORE TO COME