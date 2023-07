Police said armed officers were called to Ararino St, between Glasgow St and Ranfurly St, about 7.40pm this evening.

Police said armed officers were called to Ararino St, between Glasgow St and Ranfurly St, about 7.40pm this evening.

Armed police have rushed to a street in Trentham, Upper Hutt after a man made threats with a weapon in hand.

Police said officers were called to Ararino St, between Glasgow St and Ranfurly St, about 7.40pm this evening.

The man is now in custody with charges pending. No one was hurt.

A “heavy police presence” was in the area while officers attempted to resolve the incident, police said.