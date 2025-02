Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Armed police have surrounded a property on McLeod St, Richmond, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Armed police have surrounded a Christchurch house this afternoon.

A witness told the Herald at least 12 police cars are surrounding a property in McLeod St, Richmond, and described police armed with guns.

The source claimed police were tossing “flash grenades” into a property and yelling for someone to come out.

Members of the public have been told to stay away, they said.