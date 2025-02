Armed police responded to reports of an armed man in Spencerville, north of Christchurch, today. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Armed police responded to reports of an armed man in Spencerville, north of Christchurch, today. Photo / NZME

A person has been taken into police custody after reports of an armed man outside Christchurch this afternoon.

Police responded to “a reported firearms sighting” in Spencerville just north of the city after midday.

“Inquiries are being made at an address with cordons in place,” police said.

“Some staff are armed as a precaution.”

It came as reports circulated on social media of an armed man in the area.