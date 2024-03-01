Police used tools to force doors open at Abella Inn in Greenlane after reports of a person with a firearm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police cleared several rooms at a motel in Auckland’s Greenlane by gunpoint this morning after reports of a person with a firearm.

Armed police surrounded Abella Inn in Green Lane West shortly after 7am.

An NZME photographer opposite the accommodation said armed police cleared several rooms at the 16-room serviced motel.

Armed police cleared several rooms at Abella Inn in Green Lane West. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An officer retrieved door-breaching tools from his patrol car as the police Eagle helicopter circled above the motel.

The Herald understands there was a report of a person seen with a firearm near the motel, which is at the Manukau Rd end of Green Lane West.

Police confirmed units responded to a report of a person behaving suspiciously near a property in Green Lane West shortly before 7am.

Officers who attended were armed as a precaution.

One person was taken into custody without issue and is assisting police with inquiries.

Police were called to Abella Inn on Saturday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward



