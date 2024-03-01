Police cleared several rooms at a motel in Auckland’s Greenlane by gunpoint this morning after reports of a person with a firearm.
Armed police surrounded Abella Inn in Green Lane West shortly after 7am.
An NZME photographer opposite the accommodation said armed police cleared several rooms at the 16-room serviced motel.
An officer retrieved door-breaching tools from his patrol car as the police Eagle helicopter circled above the motel.
The Herald understands there was a report of a person seen with a firearm near the motel, which is at the Manukau Rd end of Green Lane West.
Police confirmed units responded to a report of a person behaving suspiciously near a property in Green Lane West shortly before 7am.
Officers who attended were armed as a precaution.
One person was taken into custody without issue and is assisting police with inquiries.