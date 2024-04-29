Skipper speaks out after Manukau Harbour rescue, health experts warn of a measles epidemic and Hamas considers Israel’s latest cease-fire offer in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A man has been arrested after a toy gun sparked an armed police response at a West Auckland mall this morning.

Armed police are stationed inside LynnMall at an ASB branch, which was forced to close during the incident.

A staff member at a neighbouring store inside said the bank closed at approximately 10.30am and armed police were stationed outside.

Another person in the mall said security and police were walking throughout the mall.

“I think everyone was on high alert,” he said.

Police said a man was in custody following an incident at the mall after a man was seen entering the shopping mall with what was believed to be a firearm.

“Police immediately deployed to the area, located the man and took him into custody without further incident.

“We have located a toy gun in his possession,” said a police spokesperson.

Police were satisfied that this incident has been resolved and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The spokesperson said charges were now being considered.

This is the same mall where Islamic State supporter Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen stabbed five shoppers in a frenzied knife attack before being shot dead by two undercover police officers at the Countdown on September 3, 2021.

Police have been approached for comment.

- More to come



