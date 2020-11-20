Armed police stand guard in Ōtara, South Auckland, after shots fired

Police standing guard in Ōtara. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Armed police are standing guard in a South Auckland suburb after shots were reportedly fired at houses this afternoon.

Police had taped at least one house near the corner of Capstick and Ivon Rds in Ōtara as well as damaged cars after officers rushed to the scene about 5pm.

After darkness fell officers could still be seen searching with flashlights near a cordoned-off house, while a police helicopter had taken to the sky above.

The "heightened police presence" in the area earlier led to roads being closed and officers working to establish exactly what had happened, a police spokeswoman said.

Despite the reports of gunfire, police confirmed no one was injured.

But witnesses told media outlets they had heard shots being fired, while there were reports of cars being damaged too.

"Police remain at a number of locations speaking to witnesses," the spokeswoman said.