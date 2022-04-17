Three gunshots were heard, with Armed Offenders entering Cherry Tree Place. Video / Hayden Woodward

Armed police and ambulance staff swarmed on a property in West Auckland early this morning.

Armed officers and St John staff have blocked off Cherry Tree Place, off Don Buck Rd, in the suburb of Massey.

It is understood the incident has been unfolding since about 2.30am and residents have reported hearing a helicopter hovering over the area throughout the night.

Police confirmed an incident and said one man was now in custody.

A photographer at the scene said he heard what sounded like three gunshots at one point and saw members of the armed offenders squad entering Cherry Tree Place.

He also saw a negotiations team as well as a specialist St John ambulance unit there.

"Armed offenders squad members with non-lethal weapons - shields, night vision and other accessories moved in shortly after the incident unfolded," he said.

"At least two dozen police vehicles, three St John ambulances and the Eagle helicopter are in attendance."