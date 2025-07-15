The Rees Hotel, Queenstown has been fined more than $20,000 after including freshly caught crayfish as part of a guest dining experience.

A luxury Queenstown hotel has been fined $22,000 for illegally selling recreationally caught crayfish and failing to keep records.

The Rees Hotel offered a premium excursion to guests called The Rees Ultimate Heli Crayfish dining experience, which included the illegal sale of recreationally caught crayfish.

Guests were invoiced between $4650 and $7750 for the day.

The luxury package offered a helicopter flight to a remote location, where a diver would catch crayfish, followed by a return to the hotel for a three-course meal featuring the freshly caught crayfish.

The Rees Management Limited, which trades as The Rees Hotel was sentenced in the Queenstown District Court yesterday for charges under the Fisheries Act 1996 and Fisheries (Recordkeeping) Regulations 1990 following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).