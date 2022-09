Armed police responding to a firearms incident in West Auckland. Photo / Hamish Fletcher

Armed police are responding to a shooting in West Auckland.

Armed officers have blocked off Wattle Street in the suburb of Sunnyvale.

Multiple officers are at the scene of the unfolding incident, as well as St John paramedics.

Eagle helicopter is flying overhead.

Cars are being turned around.

- More to come