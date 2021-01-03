Armed police man cordon in Rotorua amid emergency incident

Armed police are responding to an emergency situation in Rotorua tonight. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Armed police are responding to an emergency situation tonight in Rotorua.

At least two armed police officers were seen at a cordon on Sala St late Sunday night.

Armed police are manning a cordon in Rotorua this evening. Photo / Andrew Warner.

A photographer at the scene said a cordon was in place on Sala St and traffic was being diverted down McIntyre Ave.

A woman was taken from the scene in a police car.

At least two armed police officers could be seen at the Sala St cordon. Photo / Andrew Warner.

More to come...