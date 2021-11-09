Armed police in west Auckland suburb take man into custody

Armed police have blocked off Evans Rd in Glen Eden, Auckland. Photo / Hamish Fletcher

Armed police have allowed residents to return to their homes on Evans Rd in Glen Eden, Auckland, after blocking it off for more than an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were responding to an incident at an address further up the road shortly before 3pm, with at least seven vehicles having descended on the road at the Captain Scott Rd end.

A police spokesperson said they received a report relating to concerns about a person's safety at a Glen Eden property.

Two people were located by police inside the house. One person is being assessed for any injuries, while the second is assisting police with inquiries.

Police had earlier also blocked off Evans Rd at the intersection with Pleasant Rd, with some residents told they would not be allowed through. A police helicopter was also circling overhead.

A neighbour understood a man had barricaded himself in the property. Police had been negotiating with the man before ''flash bombs' were heard and officers were seen with a "door rammer" device.

"Bang, bang. I think it was a couple of flash bombs that went off. Then a whole lot of yelling and then it was all over."

Another neighbour, Sahil Sharma, 19, said he saw armed police officers swarming up the road outside his house.

"I just heard yelling. I saw cops geared up with riot shields and assault rifles. It was like Call of Duty - like something out of a game."

"I did hear shouting. They got a door rammer out and got the dogs.

"I heard two loud bangs. I thought it was gun shots but they were probably breaking the door down."

A Glen Eden resident said on social media they were told by police "it's all over now" before traffic was allowed through the blockade shortly after 4pm.

A large police presence remains at the scene, with several officers in full PPE, wearing white plastic overalls and masks, coming and going from the red brick home.

A police cordon is now being placed across the property's driveway

There is no further information available from police at this time.