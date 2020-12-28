Armed police in Northcote following reports of person with a gun

A member of the public has reported a number of police officers parked in driveways in a suburb in Auckland's North Shore. Photo / 123rf

Armed police have gathered on Onewa Rd near the off-ramp following reports a person has been seen carrying a gun on Auckland's North Shore.

At least eight police cars and a police dog unit are in attendance.

Stuff reported that residents had been told to stay inside and lock their doors.

A police spokesperson would only say officers are executing a search warrant-related in the area.

An Onewa Rd resident reported seeing police cars parked in driveways and on traffic islands, with the eagle helicopter hovering above.